Mike Santana Comments On TNA World Title Match Result, Says It Won’t Be His Last

June 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Santana WWE NXT 5-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Trick Williams retained the TNA World title over Mike Santana during last night’s episode of NXT, thanks to the help of First Class. In a post on Twitter, Santana said that he would be back in the title hunt soon.

He wrote: “I gave it my all. Every ounce of my being. But I can’t thank you all enough for riding with me. This won’t be the last.

