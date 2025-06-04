wrestling / News
Mike Santana Comments On TNA World Title Match Result, Says It Won’t Be His Last
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Trick Williams retained the TNA World title over Mike Santana during last night’s episode of NXT, thanks to the help of First Class. In a post on Twitter, Santana said that he would be back in the title hunt soon.
He wrote: “I gave it my all. Every ounce of my being. But I can’t thank you all enough for riding with me. This won’t be the last.”
