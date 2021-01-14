Mil Muertes Makes Debut on MLW: Fusion (Clips)

Mil Muertes officially made his debut on tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show, Muertes defeated Brian Pillman, Jr. in a squash match, pinning him with his Straight to Hell finisher.

Muertes was announced last week as coming to the promotion. He is aligned with Salina de la Renta in her feud with Konnan. You can see clips from the match below: