Mil Muertes Makes Debut on MLW: Fusion (Clips)
Mil Muertes officially made his debut on tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show, Muertes defeated Brian Pillman, Jr. in a squash match, pinning him with his Straight to Hell finisher.
Muertes was announced last week as coming to the promotion. He is aligned with Salina de la Renta in her feud with Konnan. You can see clips from the match below:
The man of 1000 deaths has arrived.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla94T8X pic.twitter.com/ZkfBN1JRT8
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
Mil Muertes almost decapitating Pillman Jr. with that Clothesline.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla94T8X pic.twitter.com/o24mq7W0h5
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
Mil Muertes just took Pillman Jr. Straight to Hell!#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla94T8X pic.twitter.com/Hv9dBnG68y
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
Where's Konnan?#MLWFusion @salinadelarenta @Konnan5150
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla9muxx pic.twitter.com/ITcNqC8gEV
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
