Mil Muertes Makes Debut on MLW: Fusion (Clips)

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman Jr. MLW

Mil Muertes officially made his debut on tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show, Muertes defeated Brian Pillman, Jr. in a squash match, pinning him with his Straight to Hell finisher.

Muertes was announced last week as coming to the promotion. He is aligned with Salina de la Renta in her feud with Konnan. You can see clips from the match below:

Mil Muertes, MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

