Minoru Suzuki vs. Maki Itoh Set For TJPW Grand Princess ’24

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maki Itoh will battle Minoru Suzuki at TJPW’s Grand Princess ’24 next month. Tokyo Joshi Pro announced the special match on Tuesday for the show, which will take place at their March 31st show.

The company posted a video of Itoh visting Suzuki’s store hoping to team up with him, but Suzuki said that a match would get people to talk more. The two went back and forth and Suzuki suggested that Itoh was chicken, which led to the match being made.

