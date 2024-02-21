Minoru Suzuki vs. Maki Itoh Set For TJPW Grand Princess ’24

Maki Itoh will battle Minoru Suzuki at TJPW’s Grand Princess ’24 next month. Tokyo Joshi Pro announced the special match on Tuesday for the show, which will take place at their March 31st show.

The company posted a video of Itoh visting Suzuki’s store hoping to team up with him, but Suzuki said that a match would get people to talk more. The two went back and forth and Suzuki suggested that Itoh was chicken, which led to the match being made.

3月31日両国国技館『GRAND PRINCESS '24』追加カード決定／スペシャル・シングルマッチ、鈴木みのるvs伊藤麻希が決定！ Special Singles Match between Maki Itoh and Minoru Suzuki is official for GRAND PRINCESS '24!https://t.co/KnNosLfjAE#tjpw #tjpwGP24 pic.twitter.com/Kj7Rn9EBPA — TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) February 21, 2024