wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs Set For GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X
Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs has been announced for GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X
The event takes place Thursday, April 4, 2024, at The Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, PA with it airing live through Triller TV (FKA FITE). Here is the updated card:
* Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs
* Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey
* AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Axel Tischer
* Takuya Nomura vs. Fuminori Abe
Two men that need to no introduction to the Bloodsport ring.
One a legend of Catch Wrestling, student of Gotch, a King and a pioneer of MMA. A man who has taken on any and all comers over his 30+ year career.
The other – a man driven on a mission to find his highest peak.… pic.twitter.com/8JGugs7Kfb
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Tapping Into Sting Nostalgia, His Strategy In WCW
- Note On Sting’s Retirement, AEW & Tony Khan Insisted He Go Out As Champion
- Sting Says AEW Revolution Match Is In Top Three Of His Career, Talks AEW Future
- Backstage Notes From AEW Revolution, Who Is Backstage, No Edicts Regarding Sting Tributes