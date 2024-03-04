wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs Set For GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Image Credit: Bloodsport

Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs has been announced for GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

The event takes place Thursday, April 4, 2024, at The Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, PA with it airing live through Triller TV (FKA FITE). Here is the updated card:

* Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs
* Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey
* AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Axel Tischer
* Takuya Nomura vs. Fuminori Abe

