Miro Says He Was Promised WrestleMania Main Event From Bobby Lashley Feud

Miro claimed in a new interview that he was promised a main event at WrestleMania from his feud with Bobby Lashley. The AEW star was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and talked about his last storyline in WWE, which saw him split with Lana, who “married” Bobby Lashley. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On being promised a WrestleMania main event: “I was lied to. I was brought up for the spot to have a WrestleMania main event match. That’s what I was pitched. I don’t think I even made it to WrestleMania. Yeah, and it’s not like I didn’t do something they wanted me to, I did everything they wanted. I thought it was still over with the people.

“I think it started rocky. I don’t even know why we started rocky. I expressed my opinion when Maria Kanellis came out and was saying that she’s pregnant by somebody or something like that. I told Paul Heyman, I’m like, ‘This is gonna get people confused. People are not gonna like this.’ He did not care. He blamed her for that. ‘She did not word it right or whatnot. They do it in Knoxville, Tennessee, trust me. I love Knoxville, Tennessee. But next week we’re in Chicago, whatever. Why don’t we save it for Chicago or something? Why do it in front of 2,000 people instead of 20,000?”

On believing the whole thing was a rib: “They made me have this mustache. It was just a whole rib. I think it was a big rib. But at the end of the day, I don’t care about rib man, I’m a professional, I’m going to come and I’m going to do my best to my ability to be the best at a certain day. We brought it and people loved it as much as they wanted to hate at home about the story. If you’re in the live events, if you’re in the arena, the crowd was fucking on fire every single time.

“That’s why I had so much fun with people who are all like, ‘Oh, Lana’s kissing Bobby.’ It’s frickin acting, bro. If you go to Hollywood, nothing else is gonna happen. It’s the same thing. So people are trying to guilt-trip me and — cuckold, whatever that word is, I don’t even know. Like you’re not even bothering me at all. Not at all.”