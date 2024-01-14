Missa Kate Spoke With James Mitchell Right After NWA Samhain Cocaine Spot

NWA star Missa Kate recently recalled her reaction to James Mitchell’s now-infamous cocaine spot at NWA Samhain. The segment, which saw Mitchell doing “cocaine” during the broadcast of the October PPV, drew headlines and reportedly caused issues with executives at The CW, though Billy Corgan denied the latter report. Kate spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and recalled talking with Mitchell right after the moment.

“Ummm, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said with a laugh when asked about the reaction backstage to the segment. “Yeah, okay, I saw a little but [laughs]. I was in the back, minding my own business, and I didn’t know any of this was going on on stage. He comes back and he has ‘some stuff’ all over his face. I was kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ He pretty much told me what they just did.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, okay, we’re doing that now.’ I was like, ‘Alright, let’s start pushing the envelope.’ I was in my own little bubble. I don’t know how everybody else reacted about it, but I found out because I was waiting, there’s a little area outside of Gorilla that I found a hiding spot, as I like to say. He just came out and just…yeah, I found out from him directly. That was interesting.”