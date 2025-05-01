wrestling / News

Miyu Yamashita Comments on Her Strikes in Match With Toni Storm

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 4-29-25 Toni Storm vs Miyu Yamashita Image Credit: AEW

– During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm defeated Miyu Yamashita in a non-title Eliminator Match. However, during the match, Yamashita kicked Storm in the rear multiple times. After the match, Yamashita took note of her strikes in the bout.

She wrote on social media, “Sure, she had a nice ass! But that doesn’t matter, I’m a STRIKER.” You can view her comments and the clip of the match below:

