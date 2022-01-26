MJF and Wardlow To Appear On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via F4WOnline), AEW President Tony Khan said that MJF and Wardlow will appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Beach Break edition of the show will already feature CM Punk, and Khan noted that wherever Punk goes, MJF seems to follow and vice versa. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match for AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (interim champ)

* Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

* Britt Baker to speak

* CM Punk to speak

* MJF and Wardlow to appear