MJF Explains His Grudging Respect for Bryan Danielson

– Ahead of AEW All In: London 2024, former AEW American Champion MJF spoke to Busted Open Radio and explained his grudging respect for his former in-ring rival, Bryan Danielson. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MJF on Bryan Danielson: “Bryan Danielson, as much as it pains me to say this, and I’m saying this through gritted teeth on the phone, I have been in the ring with the quote unquote, best of the best. There is no one better than Bryan Danielson.”

On his win over Danielson: “I was, I’ll say it, and I don’t like to use the word lucky, because lucky doesn’t count unless it’s horseshoes and hand grenades, but if I was ever going to use that word, I would use that word in regards to my win over Bryan Danielson. It took cunning[ness], which is something that I have in loads of droves, more than anybody in the sport, but that was the most difficult match of my entire life.”

MJF defeated Danielson in a sixty-minute Ironman Match at AEW Revolution 2023.