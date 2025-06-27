MLW Blood & Thunder Spoilers From Last Night

Major League Wrestling taped MLW Blood & Thunder last night at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. As noted, that venue also held last night’s MLW Summer of the Beasts. The event will air on August 9. You can find spoilers for Blood & Thunder below, via PWInsider:

* Scramble Match: Mads Krule Krugger def. Matthew Justice, CW Anderson, Okumura, Mr. Thomas, and Ariel Dominguez

* Lightning Match: Paul London vs. Neon went to a time limit draw

* Opera Cup Match: Bishop Dyer def. Anthony Greene

* Opera Cup Match: Mistico def. Ikuro Kwan

* Shotzi Blackheart def. Ava Everett

* Cesar Duran introduced Naoki Sugabayashi and Tiger Hatori from NJPW and celebrated MLW’s relationship with NJPW.

* Satoshi Kojima def. Bobby Fish