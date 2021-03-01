wrestling / News
MLW News: Josef Samael Hypes MLW Title Match Between Jacob Fatu & Jordan Oliver, Richard Holliday Talks Referee Scandal
March 1, 2021 | Posted by
– MLW has released a new video with Josef Samael hyping up the MLW World Heavyweight Championship match between Jacob Fatu and Jordan Oliver on this week’s edition of Fusion.
– Richard Holliday recently appeared on Busted Open Radio with David LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer, with the topic of discussion centered around Tim Donaghy playing a role in Holliday’s IWA Puerto Rico Caribbean Championship match against Savio Vega last month.
Holliday claimed that there was no scandal, and that Savio Vega doesn’t deserve a rematch. You can watch the interview below.
– MLW has also released videos for the full Title vs. Title match featuring Lio Rush taking on Laredo Kid, and the King of Knockouts 2 bout between Low Ki and King Mo.
More Trending Stories
- The Miz On Having No Idea He Was Winning WWE Title, Backstage Reaction, Vince McMahon’s Trust In Him
- Kurt Angle On His Match With Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 21, How Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson Reacted After The Match
- Riho, Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami & More Comment on AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Results
- NJPW Unifies IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships