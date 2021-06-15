wrestling / News
Moose Reportedly Signs New Contract With Impact Wrestling, Note On Interest From Other Companies
As previously reported, there was speculation that Moose would sign a new contract with Impact Wrestling, and it appears that he does have a deal in place with the company. Fightful Select has more details on the development.
According to Fightful, it can confirm a Wrestling Observer report that Moose has signed a new contract. The contract is reportedly for two years, which will keep Moose with the company through the summer of 2023.
Fightful also notes that there was interest from other companies in bringing in Moose, though it’s unknown if he ever had any serious talks with any of those promotions.
Additionally, his new contract is considered a “significant improvement” over his previous deal with Impact, and he is expected to continue to be a prominent figure in the company’s booking plans moving forward.
