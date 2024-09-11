Moose Says Nic Nemeth Has Yet To Pin Him, Plans To Become Four-Time TNA World Champion

In an interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling (via Fightful), Moose spoke about his match with Nic Nemeth at TNA Victory Road and reminded everyone that Nemeth has yet to pin him. Moose will challenge for Nemeth’s TNA World title this weekend.

He said: “Nic hasn’t pinned me and I have the satisfaction of going into this match and knowing that we’ve had battles and he hasn’t pinned me, he hasn’t got the job done. You see, he’s World Champion but in my eyes, I’m the real World Champion because he hasn’t pinned me. I’m the man that always says to beat the world champion, you have to pin him, and Nic never did it. With that being said, I’m gonna go in there Friday night and take what’s rightfully mine, the TNA World Championship and I will be known as the four time TNA World Champion.“