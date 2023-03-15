– As previously reported, there was a stir online last week when news surfaced that WWE Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon was backstage at Monday Night Raw. It was his first time backstage at a WWE event since retiring from the company in July 2022. Sports Illustrated has a new report with more details on McMahon’s backstage appearance.

According to SI.com, multiple people who were backstage at the Mar. 6 show in Boston said that McMahon “purposefully stayed out of the way” during the event. While McMahon’s presence was notable, he reportedly made a point of making sure people noticed that the wasn’t getting actively involved with the show.

SI.com also notes that McMahon was visibly front-and-center throughout the show, sitting front and center between Bruce Prichard and Triple H in the gorilla position. It was first reported that McMahon was staying in the gorilla position all night and wasn’t seen giving out orders by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The SI.Com report adds that McMahon did not wear a headset, and he spent most of the night on his cell phone. When wrestlers would go over to Triple H for feedback regarding a segment, it was said that McMahon would hardly even register the conversation and raise his head, not offering any input of his own. So, it appears he did keep his appearance lowkey.

The report also states that McMahon was not backstage at Raw in Providence, Rhode Island earlier this week. SI.com’s Justin Barrasso speculated that McMahon’s appearance backstage could be a strategy by McMahon, seeing his recent return as a “chess move,” and more than just a backstage visit to John Cena, which was the story going around backstage during the show. Barrasso says McMahon definitely had a motive for the appearance, which he thinks is part of a long-term plan on McMahon’s part. He also expects McMahon to be backstage again at WWE Raw before WrestleMania 39.