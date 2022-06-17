More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon has not arrived at tonight’s Smackdown taping yet, though it is still early, and that many in the company are waiting to see what he plans to do on the show tonight. Of particular interest is if he actually says anything about the investigation. As noted earlier, he is reportedly going to appear on Smackdown tonight in the Mr. McMahon character.

They add that some backstage in the company feel that McMahon appearing tonight is “on point” for him since he has always pushed back against authority, though others find the move to be a head-scratcher given how serious the situation is. With so much mainstream media attention on WWE and Vince today, the decision to have him on Smackdown seems to be a ratings ploy. Everyone from CNN and ESPN to NBC, the New York Times, and more have covered the story of him stepping down as WWE CEO and Chairman, though most did not focus on the fact that McMahon is retaining his role as head of WWE creative.

PWInsider also notes that they have not yet been able to confirm that Vince will be addressing the wrestlers backstage tonight. Some seem to think that Vince won’t “sell” the news and will instead act like it’s just another taping. It also remains to be seen if Stephanie or John Laurinaitis will be at the taping tonight.

Vince McMahon said the following about the news in a WWE press release today.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Mr. McMahon.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” said Ms. McMahon.

This news follows the bombshell Wall Street Journal story which alleges that Vince McMahon paid $3 million to a woman as part of a settlement for an affair he had with her while she worked at WWE. WWE has said that the relationship was consensual and that Vince used his own money to pay the settlement. The story also featured allegations against Head Of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.