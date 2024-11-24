– Fightful Select has more backstage notes from last night’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view, including the chaotic closing segment that featured Darby Allin crashing a car into the Death Riders’ truck. According to the report, Darby Allin was actually the one driving his vehicle in the backstage segment.

– The Monster Factory’s Danny Cage was reportedly backstage at AEW Full Gear. The Renegade Twins (Charlette and Robin Williamson) were also backstage, and Fightful notes that they’re expected to be returning soon.

– Madison Rayne reportedly worked as the producer for the Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay match on the Zero Hour pre-show. The matchup was reportedly added to the show the week of the event.

– The Hurt Syndicate “taking over” the post-show press conference was originally planned to happen at AEW WrestleDream. However, the plans were changed because it was decided to delay the debut of Bobby Lashley.

– AEW officials were said to have been very happy with the reaction of the appearance of the Costco Guys. Additionally, both sides are reportedly open to working together again. Fightful also reports that The Rizzler was in high demand for visitors, talent, and staff for photos backstage.

QT Marshall’s match with Big Boom AJ played out as the last match of the Zero Hour pre-show. Marshall reportedly pushed for the match to be booked in the middle of the pre-show to follow up with another match to keep viewers tuned in. However, it ultimately went on last for the pre-show instead.