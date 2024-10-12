More Details on Jimmy Jacobs Leaving AEW, More on His Work There

As previously reported, Jimmy Jacobs has left his writing position at AEW, as he said he was feeling burned out. AEW reportedly is taking this opportunity to freshen things up creatively. Fightful Select has more details on the exit of Jacobs and his work while he was with the company.

Jacobs was said to be “well liked” backstage and there’s no hard feelings over him leaving. In addition to burnout, Jacobs also did not want to travel as much and it’s believed he will be taking time off in general now that he’s gone. Outside of Tony Khan, Jacobs was at more AEW shows than anyone. He was with the company for over a year. AEW is aware it needs to make creative changes and have been planning that for some time. Jacobs’ departure gives them a chance to do that.

When Jacobs arrived in AEW, he wasn’t familiar with the onscreen product. He did, however, have an open mind to learn about it and took recommendations to catch up. While there have been rumors that Jacobs did not know who Kazuchika Okada was, this is false.

He worked directly with Chris Jericho to develop the Learning Tree, although it was not originally his idea.