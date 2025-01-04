More Details on NJPW AXS TV Deal Ending

A new report has more details on NJPW’s deal to air on AXS TV coming to an end. As previously reported, NJPW’s agreement to air on AXS TV ended in the new year which was confirmed by AXS TV. The WON has some more details on the matter, noting that NJPW decided against negotiating for a new deal.

The report points out that Scott D’Amore, who put the deal together and helped patch up the relationship between TNA and NJPW, is no longer with the company. AXS TV was paying for NJPW on AXS TV, and Anthem has been cutting back on expenses in certain areas. NJPW was no longer working with TNA as much as they used to and while AXS TV’s rights fee for the show was low, it was no longer getting great viewership numbers. One person close to the matter said that NJPW was looking to get on a better station and didn’t want to renew, and another person at NJPW chalked it up to “finances.” Ultimately both sides essentially let the deal expire.

There’s no word as of yet on when NJPW might end up on US TV again.