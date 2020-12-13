More Details on Reported NXT India Launch Next Month

A new report has some additional details on the planned NXT India launch that will film next month. As reported on Friday, NXT is set to launch the India expansion of the NXT brand next month with an eight-man tournament. Sportskeeda reports that the tournament will potentially launch on January 26th, which is India’s Republic Day, and will be filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

According to the site, the eight-man tournament will feature Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers, Indus Sher, Jeet Rama, and at least one of the three recruits signed back in January in Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal, or Laxmi Kant Rajpoot.

The NXT India tournament will air on both WWE Network and one or more SONY Sports Network channels. The hope is that if the world stabilizes soon enough from the pandemic, that a WWE Performance Center could launch in India in 2022.