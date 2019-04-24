More Details On Why Andrade Was Moved To Smackdown and Cesaro Moved To RAW

Earlier this week, we reported that Andrade, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega were all moved to Smackdown a week after they were announced for RAW as part of the Superstar Shakeup. On Monday, it was reported that Andrade and Vega were moved because FOX wants Latino stars on Smackdown, however it seems there is more to it than that. In yesterday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Andrade and Vega were moved in order to keep the real life couple of Andrade and Charlotte Flair together. This would also be why Aleister Black was moved, as he and Vega are married.

He said: “The idea is to keep the couples together and there was a lot of negativity about Charlotte and Andrade being split up, that it was a bad book. A lot of people were upset that they would do that, so they undid it. They are not split up. But to do that, they had to…if Zelina Vega was going to stay with Andrade then the decision was that she was, then that meant that Aleister Black also had to go to Smackdown.”

He added that Cesaro’s move to RAW happened because three people leaving the brand for Smackdown made things unbalanced.