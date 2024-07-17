More Details on Rickey Shane Page Leaving MLW, Left On Good Terms

As previously reported, Rickey Shane Page announced that he is a free agent after his exit from MLW. PWInsider reports that Page left the company on good terms and there were no issues leading to his exit, which happened a few weeks ago. His departure was nothing more than MLW turning over part of the roster. Page had also been working backstage as an agent and got praise for his work.

It was noted that some in MLW believe it wouldn’t be shocking if more talent leave soon, although it’s not confirmed that anyone will at this time.