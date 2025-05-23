wrestling / News
More Details On Rumors That Wrestlemania 42 Is Happening in Las Vegas
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Wrestlemania is rumored to be headed back to Las Vegas next year after news broke that it will no longer be happening in New Orleans. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that while the goal is to have the event in Vegas, WWE has not completed the deal yet. They are close to doing so, however.
When the move happens, it’s believed that the dates for the event will also changed. The show was originally scheduled for April 11 and 12, but it is believed the new dates will be April 18 and 19. WWE officials are said to be keeping details about the change close to the vest.
As noted, New Orleans is expected to get Money in the Bank in 2026 and will have another Wrestlemania at a future date.
