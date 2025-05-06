More Details on WWE Signing AAA Wrestlers to New Contracts

– As previously reported, with WWE acquiring AAA, it’s said that WWE signed multiple AAA talents to new contracts. Dave Meltzer had more details on the topic during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the new deals are not “extensions” of the wrestlers’ existing AAA contracts, and they are “new deals.” Meltzer also reported that more talents are expected to sign new contracts soon, but this is the initial group of contracts that have been executed so far.

Also, Meltzer noted that WWE wants to avoid a similar situation as what happened with Stephanie Vaquer, with the wrestler signing a WWE deal right after she was featured in a prominent title bout against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door. Meltzer continued, “WWE is very guarded that they don’t fall into the situation that AEW fell in when they put Stephanie Vaquer on Forbidden Door while WWE had the opportunity to then snag her and bring her in. AEW did as well — but they don’t want to expose someone — particularly on the Los Angeles show.” He continued, “They want to make sure they have a WWE contract with them to make sure AEW doesn’t sign them.”

WWE will present its first AAA and NXT joint event, Worlds Collide, on Saturday, June 7 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.