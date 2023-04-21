More On MLW Possibly Holding A Live PPV Event Soon

As previously reported, there was recently discussion in MLW about holding a live PPV over the summer. Court Bauer later confirmed that the company plans to go live this year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are discussions for MLW to do monthly live shows, which they would sell like WWE has done. They wouldn’t likely to go PPV, such as AEW promotes their big events.

It was noted there are people ‘in the conversation’ and the discussions were reportedly close to being finalized.