More On Original Plan For Harry Smith In NXT UK Prior To WWE Return

It was previously reported that Harry Smith returned to the WWE in a dark match before Smackdown two weeks ago, teaming up with Austin Theory. The original plan for Smith was to be a major star on the NXT UK brand, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he was being lined up for a feud with NXT UK champion WALTER.

Smith signed with the company in April and was told to keep it quiet until his debut, as well as to stop working independent dates. John Laurinaitis was the one who recruited him. Once COVID prevented him from going to NXT UK, he was brought to the main roster. Laurinaitis also pushed for that, and Vince McMahon specifically wanted him on Smackdown.