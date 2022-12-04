More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match

As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute.

The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman and Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest, Karrion Kross and Scarlett. However, that match was changed to Legado del Fantasma and Damian Priest vs. Madcap Moss, Strowman, Riddle and Morgan.

Creative plans for Kross and Scarlett were set long before Friday’s taping and she was never told about a match. It’s believed there was an internal error or the match was just pitched and shot down before Friday. A source noted that if she was in a match, it’d be news to her.

Scarlett’s only wrestled twice for WWE before: a dark match last year and a squash match on NXT years before that. She wrestled for MLW before returning to WWE, and only wrestled nine matches between February and June of this year.