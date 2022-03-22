More On Plans For ROH Supercard of Honor, Note On Talent Involved

A new report has some additional details on ROH’s plans for Supercard of Honor and the original plans involving some talent. As reported earlier, ROH confirmed viewing details for the show, which has a four-match card currently announced including FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

According to Fightful Select, talks for the FTR vs. Briscoes match kicked into gear in January. The match had long been planned by Delirious, and there were “a lot of ups and downs” according to the report before it was confirmed. It was reported last week that WarnerMedia didn’t want The Briscoes coming to AEW, and there is no word yet on how that may have changed and if it will affect their status in ROH.

Several independent promoters wanted to make the FTR vs. Briscoes match but were not given the go-ahead for the match. When Tony Khan bought ROH, the match was put back together for the PPV. The report notes that it was an involved process to make the match and everyone worked heavily to make the match happen.

The report notes that Delirious is still with the company, but that after Supercard of Honor he will no longer be under commitment. It was added that several former ROH names were hopeful that they would be brought back for ROH under Khan; however, many of them have had no contact with the new management and several people Fightful has spoken to are under the assumption that they won’t be brought in if they don’t currently have a deal.

It was also noted that several of those talents were planned for Supercard of Honor including Killer Kross and Scarlett. The report notes that Kross and Scarlett were set for the show and had spoken with Delirious, but they have not heard back since the change in ownership. The site adds that they have been told to expect at least one person on Supercard of Honor to sign with AEW/ROH.

Supercard of Honor takes place on April 1st and airs on FITE TV, PPV.com and cable/satellite PPV.