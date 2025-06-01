More On R-Truth’s WWE Exit, Reactions From Within Company

A new report has some additional details on R-Truth’s exit from WWE and the reactions from inside the company. As noted, the longtime WWE star announced on Twitter that he was exiting the company, with reporting being that his contract was not being renewed. Fightful Select reports that Truth was contacted from someone in talent relations this weekend and told of the not being renewed. There is no word on exactly when his deal expires and according to sources, Truth was told that he had not been in trouble nor done anything wrong.

Fightful notes that the reaction from within the company is different than any departure they’ve covered before and was that of complete shock, with the site noting it is “by far” the most criticized and universally disliked release they have ever covered. One top talent in the company called it “total nonsense” and another called the company “ruthless.” A number of talent have spoken with Truth to check on him and everyone — including Truth — were confused by the matter. Truth has one of the top-selling T-shirts in recent weeks in his “Ron Cena” shirt.

It is noted that there is a good chance that Truth owns the rights to his theme song as he self-produced it and used it for a couple of years in TNA before coming back to WWE. The site notes that is already interest from top independent companies about potentially booking him.