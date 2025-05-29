– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared more details on the main event at AEW Double or Nothing, which featured Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Page defeated Ospreay to secure a world title shot against Jon Moxley at AEW All In Texas in July.

As previously reported, Page and Ospreay are rumored to have found out about the finish of the match earlier in the weekend. Additionally, it’s said that each man pushed for their opponent to go over. Also, it’s rumored that Tony Khan was non-committal regarding who would win when talents asked him what the result would be. It’s said that talents backstage were shocked by Ospreay losing the match.

Meltzer stated, “The story is mostly true that’s out there, I mean in the sense of they did have discussions,” noting that both men thought their opponent should’ve won. According to Meltzer, that’s something that’s “not that unusual” that happens in AEW.

According to Meltzer, he said the story that’s not true is the one that “nothing was decided till the last minute.” He also reported, “Now the truth is that almost nobody knew, and there were people backstage, and most of them I think thought that Will Ospreay was winning until the match ended, and he didn’t win.” Meltzer added that AEW kept the result of the main event “under the vest,” reporting that while the result was known “to almost nobody,” the finish of Page winning “was not decided at the last minute.”

Meltzer continued that one source informed him on the finish, “It was kept really secret, but there were people who knew, but they were like sworn to secrecy on it.” Meltzer also described that both AEW and WWE have more of a team atmosphere than the previous generation, with less wrestlers politicking for themselves to go over in a big feud, and it’s not unusual for wrestlers advocating for their opponents to go over.

It should be noted that Fightful Select’s version also states that Tony Khan kept the finish of the main event match at AEW Double or Nothing under wraps, and it doesn’t indicate that the finish of the main event was decided at the last minute, but it reports that Page and Ospreay only found out about the actual finish earlier in the weekend.