More Tributes to Sabu From CM Punk, Corey Graves and More

Sabu passed away over the weekend and has continued to get tributes from all over the wrestling world. The latest come from names like CM Punk, Corey Graves, Tony Schiavone and others.

Punk wrote: “He influenced everyone and everything. You read about him and when you finally saw him, he somehow exceeded the expectations. He was infamous. There will never be another. SABU”

Terrible news on the passing of Sabu. He was with us in WCW for only a brief time in 1995, but no doubt redefined hardcore wrestling during his time in ECW. An incredible talent that will obviously put someone through a table in the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/85jSTl82a0 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) May 12, 2025

Thank You Sabu!!! Rest Easy my Brotha!!! pic.twitter.com/oEPvmQcZZ4 — Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) May 12, 2025

It’s hard to put into words how much Sabu meant to me. Seeing him wrestle for the first time in the mid-’90s completely changed my outlook. For so long, I wanted nothing more than to be like him. I tried to emulate him early on—but there was only one Sabu. 1/2 — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) May 12, 2025