MSK vs. Breezango Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT Lineup

WWE has announced that NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will be in action on tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network, with the current title holders set to square off with Breezango in a non-title match.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the addition to tonight’s NXT lineup:

MSK have worn the target on their backs during their meteoric rise to the top, and Breezango are the latest duo to set their sights. Alongside Kushida, Nash Carter & Wes Lee fell to the brutal assault of Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team action two weeks ago on the black-and-gold brand. After a chaotic flurry, Raul Mendoza leveled Carter with a flying kick to earn the pin. Will MSK get back to their winning ways against Tyler Breeze & Fandango in non-title action tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network?

And here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain

* MSK vs. Breezango