Mustafa Ali Reacts to WWE Ending 205 Live

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali bid farewell to 205 Live following its coming to an end this week. As you likely saw yesterday, WWE has ended the cruiserweight show and is launching NXT Level Up in its place. Ali, who was a regular on the show for a time, shared a clip to Twitter from his farewell to 205 Live when he was called over to Smackdown in 2018.

Ali captioned the clip, “Thanks boys,” as you can see below. Ali is currently off WWE TV and has asked for his release, but it has yet to be granted and reports have said he likely won’t be anytime soon.

