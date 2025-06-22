MVP Wishes That AEW Would Do House Shows

AEW has forgone the traditional notion of house shows, but MVP says he wishes they would do some. The Hurt Syndicate member spoke about the topic on the latest episode of his Marking Out podcast with Dwayne Swayze and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the value of house shows: “AEW doesn’t do live events, but I wish that they did because that’s an opportunity for the less experienced talent to get reps. There’s nothing like polishing your craft in front of a live audience, and you get to try things. You don’t experiment on live TV, as a matter of fact, one of my mentors a long time ago said, ‘Don’t do the things on TV that you do good. Go and do the things that you do great.’ If you’re on live events and you got something that’s pretty good, you can polish it up and you can get it to the point where, [you say] ‘This is great now.’ And at live events, you’re not locked into a time, the producer or a coach, they would say, ‘Give me 12-15 [minutes]. If you go under or over, it doesn’t matter, it’s a live event.'”

On the ability for house shows to let talent have fun: “But you also get to play around. You do things at live events that you’d never do on TV. You know, jokes, how you might clown around,” he added.