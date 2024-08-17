MxM Collection React To Loss on Last Night’s AEW Rampage

During last night’s AEW Rampage, MxM Collection were on the losing end of a match against Top Flight. In a digital exclusive, the pair reacted to the news, trying to deny it at first. After lamenting about how they “massacred my boy”, Mason Madden tried to convince Mansoor that they didn’t actually lose. Once the truth was revealed, Mansoor got angry.

He said: “Lost? Lost? How could we the perfect pictures of men, MxM Collection, lose to trash like Top Flight? Look at us. We are gods. These outfits were designed by the late, great Giovanni Versace. They look like they went to Spirit Halloween. They look like mail-order strippers. You, Leila Grey, you have all the sex appeal of a Subway sandwich. We are everything. We don’t deserve to lose to you. Mason, I think it’s time we debut the Angry Pose.”