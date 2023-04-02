Natalya On Advice She Got From The Rock Two Years Ago

In an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling (via Natalya spoke about the advice The Rock gave her and Tamina before their match at Wrestlemania 37. The two were involved in a women’s tag team turmoil match, which they won.

She said: “There was something different and special about every one of them. Beth Phoenix is my best friend. She and I will always be like tag team partners for life. You know, working with her was so so special. Tamina, because we both come from wrestling dynasties — the Hart dynasty and the Samoan dynasty; is just, it’s magical. She was part of something very special for me in my career, which was being the first women to have two matches at WrestleMania in the same year. Before our match at WrestleMania, with Tamina, I think it was WrestleMania 37, The Rock called us right before the match, and he was like just gave us this beautiful pep talk and told Tamina and myself, ‘Don’t forget when you walk out to think about the families and think about how we work so hard to build this, and you guys got to keep paying it forward.’ That always stuck with me. His words of wisdom and his advice for us, it just stuck with me that I always have to pay it forward. I know that Tamina did and that I do, and I continue to do that. This year, teaming up with Shotzi, it’s her very first WrestleMania. So to be a part of that with her, it’s so special.“