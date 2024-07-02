Natalya Reportedly Not At WWE Raw

WWE star Natalya is not at tonight’s episode of Raw, per a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE veteran isn’t at tonight’s show and isn’t planned for the episode. The news comes as her contract is reportedly set to expire sometime this summer.

The two sides have been in talks on a contract extension and sources in WWE have indicated they’re hopeful of retaining her. That said, there is no word on the status of their talks or which way it may end up going. WWE has been very quiet internally about the discussions.

Several people in AEW have pushed for the notion of Natalya joining the company should she become available.