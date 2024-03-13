WWE News: Natalya Shares Photo With Mae Young, NXT Highlights, Money in the Bank Pre-Sale Code

– In a post on Twitter, Natalya shared a photo of herself with the late Mae Young, who would have celebrated her 101st birthday yesterday.

She wrote: “I remember the first day I met Mae Young. She told me all about wrestling Mildred Burke. I loved hearing her stories and her perspective on womens wrestling. She was a one of a kind and a very strong woman inside and out. Love you, Mae. Happy birthday!”

– WWE is holding a pre-sale today for three-show combination tickets to Smackdown, Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave on July 5-7. The code is UNIVERSE.

