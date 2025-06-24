Natalya vs. Promise Braxton Announced For Reality Of Wrestling All-Women’s Show

Natalya’s match at Reality of Wrestling’s all-women’s show is set. The Booker T-owned promotion announced on Monday that Nattie will face Promise Braxton in the main event of ROW Heart And Soul, which takes place on June 28th in Texas City, Texas.

Nattie was announced for the show on Friday. She has worked for a few non-WWE companies in 2025, notably NWA at the Crockett Cup and GCW at their most recent Bloodsport event.