Natalya vs. Promise Braxton Announced For Reality Of Wrestling All-Women’s Show
Natalya’s match at Reality of Wrestling’s all-women’s show is set. The Booker T-owned promotion announced on Monday that Nattie will face Promise Braxton in the main event of ROW Heart And Soul, which takes place on June 28th in Texas City, Texas.
Nattie was announced for the show on Friday. She has worked for a few non-WWE companies in 2025, notably NWA at the Crockett Cup and GCW at their most recent Bloodsport event.
🚨 MAIN EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
After multiple shots fired and tension building online it’s now been officially signed!!!
WWE Superstar @NatbyNature will go one-on-one with @PromiseBraxton this Saturday in a match you do NOT want to miss!
📍 9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City,… pic.twitter.com/MJeSXZuVGP
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 24, 2025
