New Detail On the Nature Of Jungle Boy’s Injury

A new report has some details on Jungle Boy’s injury that has him out of action. As reported on Saturday, the AEW star is out of action due to injury following Jurassic Express’ AEW World Tag Team Championship loss to the Young Bucks in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the injury is to the shoulder. Meltzer noted that he doesn’t have confirmation on whether the injury happened during the ladder match, though he noted it “would make sense.” There is no word on how severe the injury is or how long Jungle Boy might be out of action.

The angle following the Tag Team Title loss saw Christian Cage turn heel and attack Jungle Boy, an action that he addressed on last week’s AEW Dynamite.