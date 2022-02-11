New Title Match Set For Impact No Surrender

Jordynne Grace will get another shot at the Impact Digital Media Championship she lost to Matt Cardona at next weekend’s No Surrender. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Grace had invoked her rematch clause against Cardona, who used a steel chair to win the title from her last week.

Cardona said on the show that he was happy Grace invoked her rematch clause and put over her toughness, though he said he has no intention of letting the title go.

We’ll have an updated lineup for No Surrender after the show.