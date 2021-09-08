New York Court To Seal Criminal Records In Death of Wrestler Matt Travis

New York City Criminal Court has reportedly ordered the criminal records in independent wrestler Matt Travis’ death to be sealed. According to PWInsider, the records will be sealed on September 30th as ordered on September 3rd.

Travis, real name Matt Palacios, was killed after he was struck by a dump truck driver who made an illegal U-turn. The driver, Luc Vu,pled guilty to charges of reckless driving and failure to exercise due care, causing serious injury, plus failure to yield to a bicyclist. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and a $250 fine was levied for the failing to yield to a bicyclist charge. Vu was told at the time that if he doesn’t have additional legal trouble, he would receive a conditional discharge which did happen. With Vu having completed his compliance, the record will now be sealed.