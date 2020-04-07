wrestling / News

Nia Jax Makes Return On Raw (Pics, Video)

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax

Nia Jax made her return from injury on Monday night’s episode of Raw, picking up a win in her first appearance in a year. Jax, who has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery in April of last year, appeared on tonight’s show and defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a singles match.

Jax has been rumored to return for some time, and had been sharing pictures of her training toward her return on Twitter since the start of the year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading