Nia Jax Makes Return On Raw (Pics, Video)

Nia Jax made her return from injury on Monday night’s episode of Raw, picking up a win in her first appearance in a year. Jax, who has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery in April of last year, appeared on tonight’s show and defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a singles match.

Jax has been rumored to return for some time, and had been sharing pictures of her training toward her return on Twitter since the start of the year.