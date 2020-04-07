wrestling / News
Nia Jax Makes Return On Raw (Pics, Video)
Nia Jax made her return from injury on Monday night’s episode of Raw, picking up a win in her first appearance in a year. Jax, who has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery in April of last year, appeared on tonight’s show and defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a singles match.
Jax has been rumored to return for some time, and had been sharing pictures of her training toward her return on Twitter since the start of the year.
JAX. IS. BACK.#WWERaw @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/xLoaCzhhFu
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
.@NiaJaxWWE IS BACK! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WNTQOPeLS5
— WWE (@WWEIndia) April 7, 2020
The @WWENXT presence on #WWERaw tonight is *chef's kiss*
Good luck, @DeonnaPurrazzo! pic.twitter.com/QX1GcHHsjI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2020
It was a DOMINANT performance from the returning @NiaJaxWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/hBNr1WvVcc
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
Her path to victory's infinite, and @DeonnaPurrazzo just found that out first-hand.@NiaJaxWWE is back on #WWERaw to DOMINATE! pic.twitter.com/GAmJgxCt7y
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
