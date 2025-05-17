wrestling / News

Nia Jax Shares Photos of Cut From WWE SmackDown

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nia Jax WWE Smackdown 5-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

– On last night’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton retained her title in a brutal, epic title defense against former champion Nia Jax. Later on, Nia Jax shared some photos of the cut she suffered during the match.

Jax wrote in the caption, “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood,” quoting a hilarious line from the 2004 movie, Dodgeball. You can view the photos she shared below:

