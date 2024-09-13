Nia Jax Credits Triple H For Highlighting the WWE Women’s Division

Nia Jax believes Triple H is doing a great job highlighting the WWE women’s division. Jax is the current WWE Women’s Champion on Smackdown, and she spoke with Metro about the WWE CCO putting a spotlight on the women’s division as a whole including herself.

“He’s highlighting me,” Jax said. “He’s highlighting the women’s division in such a great way that it’s not just me having a great year. I feel like there’s plenty of women that are having a great year. I mean, obviously I’m at the top of that, because I’m the queen and the champ, but it’s great, and it’s funny, because it’s not even the tip of the iceberg.”

Jax won the WWE Women’s Championship from Bayley at WWE SummerSlam.