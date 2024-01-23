– New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed some more big names for the NJPW Windy City Riot show scheduled for April 12 in Chicago, Illinois. Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) and Minoru Suzuki have both been announced for the card.

Nemeth and Suzuki’s opponents have not yet been announced for the show. The event will be held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Tickets are also available now at Ticketmaster.

As noted, Nemeth also recently signed with TNA Wrestling. Meanwhile, he will challenge David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 23. Here’s the updated lineup for Windy City Riot in April:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

* Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Nic Nemeth vs. TBA

* Minoru Suzuki vs. TBA