wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Says He’s Not Planning To Return To WWE
Nic Nemeth says that he doesn’t see himself seeking a return to WWE. The former Dolph Ziggler explained his reasoning for not wanting to go back to the company during an interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, noting that he wanted to leave the company because he didn’t have anything left to do there.
“I don’t think so,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc). “I am calculating, I am planning out the next couple of years, but the next few years really don’t involve New York (WWE) in any way, shape or form. So it’s not a ‘I’m going to do this just so they want me back.’ I asked to leave because I feel like in the position I’m in, there’s nothing more to accomplish. So even if the world becomes set on fire by how awesome I’m doing, it’s not to be like, ‘See, guys.’ Well it is, ‘See you guys,’ but it’s not to say, ‘See, guys, I’m coming back.'”
Nemeth added, “This is a totally different chapter of my life. I’m looking to do this for the next 15, 20 years if I can make it work. And as much as I do calculate and I’m really thinking about all the moves, that’s absolutely not one.”
Nemeth is now working for TNA and has also appeared for NJPW, GCW and more.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Jade Cargill, Reaction to Her Super Bowl Ad
- Booker T On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival, Challenges Of Working In Japan
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’