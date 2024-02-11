Nic Nemeth Says He’s Not Planning To Return To WWE

Nic Nemeth says that he doesn’t see himself seeking a return to WWE. The former Dolph Ziggler explained his reasoning for not wanting to go back to the company during an interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, noting that he wanted to leave the company because he didn’t have anything left to do there.

“I don’t think so,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc). “I am calculating, I am planning out the next couple of years, but the next few years really don’t involve New York (WWE) in any way, shape or form. So it’s not a ‘I’m going to do this just so they want me back.’ I asked to leave because I feel like in the position I’m in, there’s nothing more to accomplish. So even if the world becomes set on fire by how awesome I’m doing, it’s not to be like, ‘See, guys.’ Well it is, ‘See you guys,’ but it’s not to say, ‘See, guys, I’m coming back.'”

Nemeth added, “This is a totally different chapter of my life. I’m looking to do this for the next 15, 20 years if I can make it work. And as much as I do calculate and I’m really thinking about all the moves, that’s absolutely not one.”

Nemeth is now working for TNA and has also appeared for NJPW, GCW and more.