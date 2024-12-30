Nic Nemeth Says He’s Tried to Make His Superkick More Meaningful

Nic Nemeth has the superkick as a signature of his repertoire, and he recently opened up about trying to make it mean more. The TNA World Champion spoke with Rewind, Recap, Relive and spoke about how he treats the move, noting that he’s taken conscious steps to make his superkick matter.

“I made a conscious effort to make mine mean more, until pretty recently, when I got into the ring with some guys who were two and three times my size, and then it played a little bit differently,” Nemeth said (per Fightful). “But for, I don’t know, four or five of the last six years or so, I wanted mine to matter. So many times, so many great superkicks are on shows. They happen, sometimes, multiple times in a match. Sometimes someone’s on their knees. Sometimes it’s a piece of a move, of a combo, to go to something else.”

He continued, “I went out of my way for a solid five years to go, ‘When my kick hits, that’s the difference. 1-2-3,’ not, ‘We’re going somewhere else.’ The match is over.”

Nemeth will defend his title against Joe Hendry at TNA Genesis next month.