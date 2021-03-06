Nick Aldis Would Like to See Curtis Axel in NWA for Return to TV

– NWA Worlds heavyweight champion Nick Aldis appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, and he spoke about wanting to see Curtis Axel (aka Joe Hennig) join the NWA roster for the company’s upcoming return to action scheduled for later this month. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful).

“The one that stands out to me, I’ve known him since Harley Race’s camp, and felt like he was never utilized to even close to his full potential; I’d love to see Joe Hennig [aka Curtis Axel] show up in the NWA and see what he can do. From a selfish standpoint, to be able to tell that story of his lineage and legacy, a guy like him could be revitalized by the way we do content. There are a ton of names. A lot of names returning from previous seasons and a lot of new faces. I can’t wait to see it.”

Curtis Axel signed with WWE in 2007. He was released from the company in April 2020. During his career, he became WWE Intercontinental champion and a two-time Raw tag team champion with David Otunga and Bo Dallas. He’s currently 41 years old.

NWA returns with new programming with the Back for the Attack pay-per-view event on March 21. It will be available on FITE TV. NWA Powerrr will then return weekly on FITE starting on March 23.