Nick Hogan Pleads Guilty To Violating ‘Move Over’ Act, Avoids Trial

Nick Hogan has changed his plea in regard to his DUI arrest, avoiding a trial by pleading guilty to violating Florida’s Move Over Act. As previously reported, Hogan was arrested in November of last year and charged with a misdemeanor DUI. Hogan had initially pleaded not guilty, but PWInsider reports that he changed his plea in an appearance before Pinellas County Court on Friday.

The site reports that Hogan changed his plea to guilty of violating Florida’s Move Over Act, which was instituted in 2023 and requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down to 20 miles under the posted speed limit for any stranded driver on the side of the road with hazard lights or another emergency signal on.

According to court records, Hogan (real name Nicholas Bollea) was fined $136 and sentenced to a 12 hour Advanced Driving Instruction class. It appears as if his license will not be suspended as long as he completes the class.