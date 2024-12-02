Nick Wayne Says He’s Looking To Improve Every Day

Nick Wayne has aspirations of being the best in the world someday, and he’s working daily toward that goal. The AEW star recently did a virtal signing for Highspots and during the session, he was asked how he was doing.

“I’ve been good,” Wayne said (per Fightful). “I’m still with Christian, still in AEW. I’m just trying to be my best and progress every day possible. I just want to be the best in the world one day.”

Wayne is a member of Cage’s Patriarchy and will be facing HOOK at AEW’s Hammerstein Ballroom shows.